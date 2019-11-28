November 28, 2019

Opinion poll shows low public esteem of government, Christodoulides most popular

PUBLIC opinion of the government is slightly negative, according to a poll conducted by CYPRC-Cyronetwork Ltd.

Results show that 36 per cent of those interviewed think the government is not doing a good job, whereas 33 per cent evaluated their work in a positive way and 29 per cent remained neutral.

The poll called on citizens to evaluate not only the government but also specific ministries.

The ministry of energy, commerce and industry received the highest score, with 40 per cent of the people interviewed impressed with their work.

The ministry of foreign affairs came in second with 36 per cent.

The ministry with the lowest score was the ministry of health with 47 per cent of those interviewed not impressed, followed by the ministry of finance, with 45 per cent, and the ministry of interior, with 38 per cent.

In terms of individual cabinet members, the most popular was Foreign minister Nikos Christdoulides, as 45 per cent of those polled said he is the most effective among all ministers.

He was followed by Energy, Commerce and Industry minister George Lakkotrypis, who scored 33 per cent, and Labour and Social Security minister Zeta Emilianidou with 20 per cent.

Christodoulides also received the highest rating as the most accessible minister and ‘people person’ scoring 30 per cent, and as the most decisive with 27 per cent.

