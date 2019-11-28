November 28, 2019

Police looking for suspect behind attempted murder

By Annette Chrysostomou00
The crime scene on Wednesday night (Christos Theodorides)

Police have identified a man on surveillance camera footage in connection with the assassination attempt against a 37-year-old man in Larnaca on Wednesday evening, a police source reported on Thursday.

They are now looking for him.

The inured man, Constantinos Charalambous aka Mavros, was left in a critical condition after he was shot outside his house in Larnaca.

He was apparently ambushed in the parking lot of an apartment building near the town’s port at around 9pm by a man wearing a helmet who had been hiding behind a wall.

Charalambous had just parked his car and was getting out when he was shot several times. Reports said he suffered three gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Nicosia general hospital where he underwent hours of surgery. According to reports he sustained a neck injury.

His condition was described as stable on Thursday.

The injured man is said to be known to authorities in connection with other cases. Well-informed sources reported that he was involved in the drug scene in Larnaca.

 

 

