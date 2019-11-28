November 28, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Scooter rider in hospital after being hit by car

By Annette Chrysostomou00

A 22-year-old man is in critical condition in Nicosia hospital after his electronic two-wheel scooter was hit by a car on Wednesday evening in Limassol.

The man was trying to cross Archbishop Makarios avenue at a pedestrian crossing on the scooter shortly after 9.30pm when he was hit by a car driven by a 30-year-old man under conditions which are being investigated.

The injured man was first taken to Limassol general hospital but later transferred to Nicosia where he is in critical condition.

According to his doctors, he sustained a serious cranial-brain injury.

