November 28, 2019

Smartphones with up to 40% discount with Unlimited plans by epic

When the magic of Christmas meets surprises, that’s epic.

This Christmas, epic gives you up to 40% discount on smartphones with connection to Unlimited plans. You can now combine the smartphone of your choice – with a discount of up to 40% – with the Unlimited mobile plan that better suits your needs.

If you’re an iPhone fan, you can get the unique iPhone 11 Pro Max 64 GB with a €403 discount and without paying a cent upfront, in combination with the Unlimited 100 plan which includes 100GB mobile internet for unlimited capabilities, all for only €88,90 per month. You can also get the amazing Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus with a discount of €429 and without paying a cent upfront, along with the Unlimited 10 plan, all for only €69.90 per month. There is a wide range of smartphones available- you only need to choose the one that is best for you.

Fulfilling once more its promise for a great network and great value, epic offers to those who will transfer their number to an Unlimited plan, the opportunity to enjoy every month unlimited minutes, unlimited SMS and up to 100GB mobile internet for unlimited capabilities, plus a discount of up to 40% on a new smartphone. All under one amazingly low monthly fee.

The offer is valid until January 7, 2020 and it also applies for existing subscribers who will renew their contract to specific contract plans.

Visit any epic store or any store of one of epic’s selected associates and take advantage of the most epic Christmas offer.

