Winning Spanish guitarist to give concert

By Eleni Philippou00

Continuing its long-established collaboration with the Cervantes Institute in Cyprus and the prestigious International Sevilla Guitar Competition, specifically the annual tradition of presenting the winner of the Competition every year, the Pharos Arts Foundation is bringing award-winning guitar melodies in December.

The first-prize winner of the 2018 Sevilla competition is Sasha Savaloni, one of the most sought-after guitarists of his generation. He has appeared in some of the world’s most important international guitar festivals including the London Guitar Festival, Sul Tasto Paris, Festival de la Guitarra de Sevilla and Corde d’Autunno in Milan, amongst others.

As well as his triumph at the Sevilla Competition in 2018, Sasha Savaloni has won numerous important awards and has collaborated with a number of world-renowned musicians and ensembles. They include the Red Note Ensemble, trumpet player Mark O’Keeffe, guitarist Ian Watt, flautist Lee Holland and soprano Alison McNeill who was named, along with Savaloni, as the prestigious ‘Enterprise Music Scotland Residency Project Artists’ for the period 2015-2017.

Selected for the International Guitar Foundation’s Young Artist platform in 2014, Sasha Savaloni is a Live Music Now Scotland artist and his work has been featured by BBC Radio Scotland. He is a lecturer at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, and is currently pursuing a Doctoral degree at the RCS focusing on the performance of Schubert’s music on guitar.

For his recital in Nicosia on December 6, Sasha Savaloni will perform an exciting and wide-ranging programme of works by Schubert, Turina, Granados, J.S. Bach, de Falla, Brett Dean and Gaspar Sanz. The concert is kindly supported by the Embassy of Spain and the Cervantes Institute in Cyprus.

 

Guitar Recital

Performance by award-winning guitarist Sasha Savaloni. December 6. Shoe Factory, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €15/10. Tel: 22-663871

