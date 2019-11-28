November 28, 2019

Workplace accidents on the rise, but slower than in recent years

By Annette Chrysostomou00

THERE was an increase of 4.2 per cent in the number of work accidents last year, a newly published report by the labour inspection department shows.

This follows a higher increase in the total number of accidents by 29.7 per cent from 2015 until 2017, the report said.

“The increase in the number of accidents in 2018 compared to 2017 by 86 cases was mainly due to the increase in construction accidents by 58 accidents (2017: 252 accidents, 2018: 310 accidents),” the department explained.

This upward trend is in contrast to a gradual decline of 35 per cent seen from 2008 to 2013. From 2013 to 2014 accidents increased by 5.2 per cent and dropped by 1.4 per cent in the following year.

In 2018, compared to 2017, there was a significant increase in both the number and the frequency of accidents in premises where 50 – 249 people were employed (15.6 per cent and 18 per cent, respectively). Also, thenumber of accidents in premises where more than 500 employees are employed had doubled.

As in previous years, the age group from 15 to 24 had a higher frequency, compared to other age groups.

A high rate of accidents, 26.9 per cent, happened due to falls. The respective percentages in the construction sector were 36.8 per cent, compared to 33.7 per cent in 2017.

The department of labour inspection said that on the basis of the report, it can conclude on the factors causing most accidents.

The survey results are used to set priorities for workplace inspections, especially when preparing the next year’s planning of targeted occupational safety and health inspections.

The report is also used to provide more targeted information and education to employers, employees and other organisations involved.

 

