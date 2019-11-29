November 29, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Akamas National Park to be ready by 2022 says minister

By Gina Agapiou00

The Akamas National Park will be ready by 2022, Agriculture Minister Costas Kadis said on Friday

Kadis said deadlines are tight but they are keeping up with them so far.

“We are determined to move on with the plans approved about a year ago by cabinet,” the minister said. “Our aim is to have a have a fully functional National Park by the end of 2022,” he added but explained that attention must be paid for proper design.

The ecological impact assessment will be carried out by Nicolaides and Associates engineering consultants and has already started, Head of forestry department Charalampos Alexandrou said. It will be completed in about four months.

The tender for the Architectural Scheme Design of the Park was announced on September 17. So far 34 bids have been received while the results will be announced on December 20.

The Tender Board of the Ministry of Agriculture has approved a bid for a study to improve part of the park’s road network. Once a contractor is approved work is expected to take 70 weeks.

Related posts

Population grew 1.4 per cent in 2018 in ageing Cyprus

Jonathan Shkurko

Police appoint investigating officer to probe teen’s suicide

Jonathan Shkurko

Teacher jailed for sexual abuse of student sees case overturned

George Psyllides

Akel says government turning buffer zone into a ‘hard border’

George Psyllides

Three remanded, 24 sought over sham weddings

Gina Agapiou

Akel, President continue spat over student exams strike

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign