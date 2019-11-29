November 29, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Black Friday, a classic example of consumer hype

By CM Reader's View08
Queues started early at Public at the Mall of Cyprus, Nicosia (Christos Theodorides)

A classic example of consumer hype, in which personal choice to take part fuels the nonsense.

I do wonder if people’s lives are so empty, their needs for the purchased goods so desperate that nonsense like this is anything other than simple entertainment to pass the days.

Waste your money on the day out and things that are not really needed then relish the tales of how packed it was, how rude others were, the bargains you got (but didn’t need), whilst the rest of us sit back and enjoy the tranquility of not being involved.

OJ

Mad dash to take advantage of Black Friday deals

