November 29, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Black Friday deal crush begins

By Annette Chrysostomou00
Queues started early at Public at the Mall of Cyprus, Nicosia (Christos Theodorides)

People were seen rushing to big electronic shops early on Friday morning to make the most of Black Friday and its promises of special offers.

While a rush on the big shops and the malls is expected as usual, this year the concept has expanded to other areas. Smaller shops in the town centres said they too would be offering discounts, a number of them for the first time. There are also discounts on furniture, local hotel rooms and even cheaper rates for those who want to post job offers online.

Black Friday is celebrated every year on the last Friday of November, a tradition which started in the USA before spreading to Europe.

Many shops open early and close late on the day to accommodate shoppers.

Black Friday is followed by Cyber Monday, when retailers offer exclusive, website-only deals.

