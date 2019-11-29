November 29, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

News podcast: Bone marrow registry to be expanded

By Rosie Charalambous0826

The Cyprus News Digest, in collaboration with the Cyprus Mail, brings you an in-depth analysis of some of the latest developments in local and international – in audio form.

Presented by Rosie Charalambous, this week:

        • A campaign is under way to expand the island’s bone marrow registry
        • As part of Italian Cuisine Week, a watercolour exhibition opens on ancient fruits in Italy and Cyprus, including delicious gelato tasting

For direct download click here 

For more, visit: http://cyprusmail.libsyn.com/

Related posts

Woman arrested over sale of non-existent passports

Annette Chrysostomou

Black Friday deal crush begins

Annette Chrysostomou

Get festive at Christmas markets

Eleni Philippou

CM app back to normal

CyprusMail

Turkey signs maritime boundaries deal with Libya amid exploration row

Reuters News Service

Cycle Challenge raises €22,000

British Bases
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign