November 29, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

CM app back to normal

By CyprusMail00

For the past three weeks we have been experiencing some technical issues with the Cyprus Mail (CM) mobile application, which failed to update and refresh new posts.

It has taken us longer than expected but these issues have now been resolved and the application is back to normal.

We would like to apologise to all our readers for this and the inconvenience it may have caused.

We would also like to take this opportunity to inform you that the CM application will be upgraded before the end of the year to offer you a better reading experience.

 Cyprus Mail

Related posts

Turkey signs maritime boundaries deal with Libya amid exploration row

Reuters News Service

Cycle Challenge raises €22,000

British Bases

Road Safety Week success

British Bases

Farmers ready to protest with tractors outside EU offices

Jonathan Shkurko

Kouklia re-zoning saved developer €90m, offset against bank debt

Elias Hazou

Electricity output from natural gas by 2021

Elias Hazou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign