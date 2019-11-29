November 29, 2019

Construction waste recycling plant inaugurated

A recycling unit for construction and demolition solid waste was inaugurated on Friday by Agriculture Minister Costas Kadis in Fasoula, Limassol. The unit is considered to be innovative for Cyprus.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Kadis said the project sets higher quality standards in the sector of mixed waste management from excavations, construction and demolitions, and contributes significantly to meeting national goals for recycling.

The aims of the unit, managed by Resource Recovery Cyprus (RRC), are in line with the principles of the circular economy and contribute to the implementation of the agriculture ministry’s strategy for proper waste management, he said.

Limassol Mayor Nicos Nicolaides said that a few years ago the area was known as the Fasoula dump and that the new municipal authority undertook to promote and implement the decision for the installation of a modern recycling unit for inert building materials, due to the need to recycle the specific materials and also restore the area.

Nicolaides said that beyond the full operation of the modern unit, intensive works for the restoration of the area are continuing, and already RRC and the municipality are discussing possible uses for the areas restored, such as parks, playgrounds, dog parks, and sports areas.

RRC CEO Savvinos Lofitis said the unit covers an area of 13,000 square metres and has been designed to manage a volume of material reaching 250,000 tonnes a year.

He also said that 700 trees have been planted in the area, and that the aim was to plant 20,000 saplings.

