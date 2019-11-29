November 29, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Disy reshuffle on the cards

By George Psyllides00
Interior Minister Constantinos Petrides has been tipped to take over at the finance ministry

Disy MP Solon Kasinis has resigned, reportedly over serious health reasons, along with Stella Kyriakidou who has now given up her seat in parliament following her appointment as EU commissioner for health, it was confirmed on Friday.

The resignations pave the way for new faces in Disy’s parliamentary group. The two departing MPs were elected in Nicosia where the party’s runner up was government spokesman Prodromos Prodromou.

Next in line are Savvia Orphanidou and Xenia Constantinou.

If Prodromou chooses not to resign his position at the presidential palace, the two seats will be filled by Orphanidou and Constantinou who will be sworn in next Friday.

The expected cabinet reshuffle could also empty one more parliamentary seat on the Disy benches.

With Interior Minister Constantinos Petrides being the favourite for taking over at the finance ministry, reports suggested MP Nicos Nouris could be succeeding him. Nouris’ potential departure would then see Michalis Sophocleous taking his seat in parliament.

Finance Minister Harris Georgiades has said he will not be presenting the 2020 budget in parliament next Friday, prompting reports that the reshuffle is imminent, possibly taking place early next week.

 

Related posts

Social workers announce 24-hour strike in protest over teen suicide report

Jonathan Shkurko

Kenyan billionaire says Cypriot citizenship complies with the law

Jonathan Shkurko

Cyprus, Greece and Egypt condemn Turkey-Libya deal

Staff Reporter

News podcast: Bone marrow registry to be expanded

Rosie Charalambous

Woman arrested over sale of non-existent passports

Annette Chrysostomou

Black Friday deal crush begins

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign