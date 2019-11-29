Driver arrested, investigated for manslaughter after fatal crash

Police on Friday arrested a 50-year-old man in connection with manslaughter, after the death of 27-year-old Panayiotis Christophorou in a road crash on the motorway near Limassol.

The suspect is expected to be brought before a court on Saturday.

He had been hospitalised following the horrific crash and was arrested by police after he was discharged.

Father of one Christophorou, was killed on Thursday near the exit to Moutayiaka after the 50-year-old Russian national’s SUV slammed into the rear of his vehicle, compressing it to about half its original size.

A post-mortem found that Christophorou’s thoracic aorta had been severed and he had also suffered fractures to his spine, brain haemorrhage, ruptured liver, and multiple injuries to other vital organs.

Police said the 27-year-old was heading towards Limassol when his car was struck violently from the back.

The car repeatedly hit the metal railings at the centre of the road before coming to a stop about 200 metres further down.

He was killed instantly.

The 50-year-old underwent a preliminary alcohol test which showed a reading of 111µg, almost five times the legal limit of 22µg.

If he is eventually charged with manslaughter, it would be the second time the charge, which carries a maximum penalty of life in prison, is brought against someone involved in a fatal road crash.

In 2017, the Limassol criminal court jailed 50-year-old Ioannis Kyriakides for six years after he killed a man, 25, while high on drugs and drunk in 2015.

Stefanos Georgiou was killed on October 30, 2015 when Kyriakides crashed into his car at 201 kilometres per hour. Georgiou was stopped at a red light at Enaerios in Limassol.

After the collision, Georgiou’s car drifted for 33 metres before hitting an electricity pole and then a traffic lights pole.

Kyriakides’ car was immobilised some 41 metres from the point of the crash.

Test results showed that the defendant had been driving under the influence of cocaine, cannabis and alcohol. At the time of the incident, Kyriakides had no valid driving licence and already had another case pending against him for speeding.