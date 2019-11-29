November 29, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Europe

Dutch police: several wounded in stabbing in The Hague

By Reuters News Service00

Dutch police said on Friday several people had been wounded in a stabbing on a shopping street in The Hague.

Police from the city said in a statement that emergency services were at the scene.

