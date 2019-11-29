Get festive at Christmas markets

December is almost here but if you’re not feeling festive yet, these upcoming Christmas markets are sure to get you in the mood.

Today and tomorrow, Dhekelia is holding its annual Christmas Traditional Market on Forest Beach with 100 stalls offering handmade gifts, hot beverages and food. From 5pm and until 10.30pm a winter wonderland will be set up with Santa waiting to greet children along with his pal Snowy the Polar who will be giving out treats to anyone who says hello.

Mulled wine, Christmas carols and all the usual suspects will be there. Entrance costs €1 but accompanied children enter for free. Find more details at the Facebook event.

Limassol is also welcoming December with a Christmas exhibition this weekend. The Old Port’s Exhibition Hall will be turned into a festive arts and crafts exhibition on November 30 and December 1 with around 100 art creators selling their wares. Handmade jewellery, stone art, wooden creations, paper origami, handmade bags, candles, herbs, homemade playdough for children, paper art and decorative items are just a few of the items in the exhibition. So, if you want to get an early start on the season’s gifts and want to support local artists, pop down to the Old Port this weekend. Find more details at the Facebook event.

Between the island’s major cities, Nicosia wins the lottery with the amount of Christmas markets that are on this month. On December 1 two of them are expected to attract the crowds. The traditional German Christmas Fayre, organised by the Cypriot-German Cultural Association always attracts the masses and it’s easy to see why.

Traditional Christmas treats such as Lebkuchen and Stollen brought directly from Germany, juicy sausages, glühwein, traditional German ornaments and waffles are what make up this seasonal fayre at the Nicosia Municipality Multifunctional Foundation. Among the dozens of stalls with gifts, Windcraft band will also be playing festive music and what better way to enjoy it than by tasting different kinds of German beers?

“Our young visitors will have the chance to create wooden handicrafts and be photographed with Santa Claus,” say the organisers. Find more details at the Facebook event.

Also on this Sunday is the Christmas market at The Boys at Number 5. Nicosia’s popular brunch place is getting its festive mood on and RSVP events will make sure it looks the part. The team at RSVP are known for creating stunning decors whether it be a wedding venue, a garden space or a Christmas market so we are looking forward to seeing what they come up with this time. Apart from getting a cup of hot chocolate, Christmas wreaths and arrangements will also be sold at The Boys from 5pm to 10pm. Find more details at the Facebook event.

A little later on in the month, when the festive mood really does kicks in Nicosia will have two more markets in-store. The one on December 14 at Ermou street celebrates artists and creators as the neighbourhood’s artists come together each year to organise a day of fun. Stalls featuring graphic designers, jewellery, ceramic bowls and all sorts of creations will take up most of the street.

Of course, warm food will be on sale as well with options for vegetarians, vegans and meat-eaters. Music and dancing will offer entertainment throughout the day and as per usual good vibes will circulate. Find all of the participating artists at the Facebook event.

The capital city’s next Christmas market, taking place at New Division the following day, is certainly a little different. Organised by online pet supply store Green Woof, this market has one type of customer in mind and that’s your pet. That’s right, all sorts of goodies will be on sale on the day so you can get your dog or cat the purrfect Christmas gift. After all, they are part of the family.

German Christmas Fayre

Event with live music, German beer and snacks and mulled wine. December 1. Municipal Multipurpose Centre, Nicosia. 1pm-8pm. More information: [email protected]

Christmas Exhibition

Arts and crafts exhibition with numerous artists. November 30-December 1. Old Port Exhibition Hall, Limassol. 12pm. Tel: 96-589077

Christmas Market by RSVP Events

Christmas market selling hot chocolate, wreaths and arrangements. December 1. The Boys at Number 5, Nicosia. 5pm-10pm

Christmas Market – The Green Woof

festive market with treats and presents for your pets. December 15. New Division, Nicosia. 9am-5pm

Christmas Celebrations at Ermou272

Market with artist stalls selling gifts, food, drinks with music and dancing. December 14. Ermou 272. 10am-7pm