Great Place To Work® now in Cyprus

Great Place To Work® is a global research and consulting firm, present in 59 countries, specializing in employee engagement, organizational alignment and its effect on high performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services and employer branding programs, including Best Workplaces benchmark studies, Great Place To Work® provides the framework and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures.
With Great Place To Work® Cyprus in operation, Cypriot businesses, which aspire to have a high trust –high performance culture, can now have access to these resources.
As many as 6000 companies every year, representing about 10 million employees, use the two assessment tools of Great Place To Work®, the Trust Index© and the Culture Audit©, to start their journey in creating and sustaining an environment where each and every employee is able to bring their best to work, encouraging an agile organization, better placed to a rapidly changing world.
The combination of the two tools, Trust Index© and Culture Audit© is unique in that no other assessment methodology compares what leaders think they are delivering with what is actually experienced by employees.
Business which meet the threshold set for these two tools, will become Great Place To Work® certified organizations, enhancing their employment brand, differentiating from competition and be eligible to claim a position in the Best Workplaces, Cyprus 2021 list. Get to know more about our approach by watching this video.
We are pleased to announce that IN Business are our media partners. In this respect IN Business will play an important role in helping us to promote Great Place To Work® practices and knowhow which will add value to the business community of Cyprus. IN Business will also be the platform to publicize the success stories of companies which achieve Certification and Recognition.
If you wish your organization become a Great Place To Work®, give us a call (+35722364777) and we will be glad to walk you through the steps you need to take.