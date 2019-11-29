November 29, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Juncker: I’m no fan of ‘rubbery’ halloumi

By George Psyllides045
Jean-Claude Juncker has listed Cyprus under missed opportunities of his term in office

Former European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker has said he was not a fan of halloumi, despite consuming enough to last him a lifetime.

In an article in Politico on Friday called Juncker Playbook, which he penned on his last working day in office, Juncker commented on all the issues he had dealt with in his five years as president.

Cyprus was listed under missed opportunities, according to Juncker, who said he was greatly saddened the island was still divided.

The island was his first official visit to an EU country as president “where I consumed enough halloumi/hellim to last a lifetime (I didn’t tell them, but I’m really not a fan of this rubbery stuff).”

On a more serious note he added: “It is with great personal sadness that we have not yet seen the reunification of the island, but I live in hope that it can be done.”

