November 29, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Kouklia re-zoning: another example of endemic corruption

By CyprusMail014

Yet another example of endemic corruption which is there for all to see.

Doubtless defenders of the Republic will say that it’s the same elsewhere in order to water down this state of affairs and somehow deflect from what is blatant wrongdoing. Accusations of being anti-Cypriot and that we should ‘go home’ are also thrown into the pot against those of us who dare to feel passionate about such matters.

By excusing this scourge which has become the norm, these ‘my country, right or wrong’ wallahs only serve to perpetuate this mindset within society.

Kouklia re-zoning saved developer €90m, offset against bank debt

