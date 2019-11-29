November 29, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Europe

Malta prime minister expected to quit in crisis over journalist murder

By Reuters News Service02
Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat addresses a press conference

Malta’s Prime Minister Joseph Muscat has told associates he plans to resign imminently, the Times of Malta reported on Friday.

His decision was brought on by the political and legal crisis brought about by the investigation into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, the newspaper reported.

Authorities have questioned Muscat’s right-hand man Keith Schembri this week in their investigation into the murder of Caruana Galizia, who was blown up by a car bomb in 2017.

Her family demanded on Friday that Muscat resign, after Schembri was set free overnight. Schembri, who resigned this week as Muscat’s chief of staff, denies wrongdoing.

Earlier on Friday, Muscat’s cabinet turned down a request to pardon a businessman, Yorgen Fenech, over the murder in return for testimony that Fenech’s lawyers said would implicate senior government figures including Schembri.

After two years of stalled investigations, the authorities have moved rapidly in recent days in the murder case.

Related posts

Malta government rejects immunity bid by businessman over murder probe

Reuters News Service

Hillsborough families brand Duckenfield verdict a ‘disgrace’

Press Association

Trump makes surprise Afghanistan trip, voices hope for ceasefire

Reuters News Service

UK’s Johnson replaced by ice block in TV debate, Conservatives cry foul

Reuters News Service

Four killed in attacks against Ebola response centres in Congo

Reuters News Service

UK police chief found not guilty over deadly 1989 stadium crush

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign