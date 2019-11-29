November 29, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Business

Online shopping in Cyprus at low level compared to Europe

By Annette Chrysostomou03

The number of people who shop online has grown from 9 per cent in 2008 to 32 per cent in 2018, but Cyprus is still near the bottom of the list of EU online shoppers, with only Bulgaria (21 per cent) and Romania (20 per cent) reporting lower numbers.

According to newly-published Eurostat figures, the highest proportion of people who shopped online during the previous year were in Denmark (84 per cent), the UK (83 per cent), and the Netherlands (80 per cent).

“Online shopping is becoming increasingly popular in the EU,” the Eurostat report said. “Consumers appreciate its advantages, such as being able to shop anytime, anywhere, having access to a wider range of products and being able to compare prices easily. Today, Black Friday, as well as the upcoming Cyber Monday, are especially popular days for shoppers on the lookout for some great online bargains.”

60 per cent of people in the EU aged 16 to 74 shopped online during the year prior to the 2018 survey, compared with 32 per cent in 2008.

Although men tend to shop online slightly more than women, the share of online shoppers has increased more among women over the last 10 years (from 30 per cent in 2008 to 59 per cent in 2018) than among men (from 35 per cent in 2008 to 61 per cent in 2018).

Over the last 10 years, the share of online shoppers in the EU has increased among all age groups, but most notably for younger internet users aged 16 to 24 years, from 40 per cent in 2008 to 72 per cent in 2018, and those aged 25 to 34 years (from 46 per cent in 2008 to 78 per cent in 2018).

Related posts

Construction waste recycling plant inaugurated

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Bracing for Black Friday frenzy, but some shoppers not convinced

Gina Agapiou

Industrial production up in first nine months

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Cyprus Airways flies to new destinations in 2020

Nick Theodoulou

RES charge on electricity bills to be halved

Elias Hazou

Cyprus poised to sign natural gas supply contract by year’s end

Peter Michael
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign