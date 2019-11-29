November 29, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Pathologist tells court there was no sign of violence on woman in Napa rape case

By Staff Reporter00
File photo: the teen being taken for a previous court appearance

A forensic pathologist told Famagusta district court on Friday that a 19-year-old British woman charged with falsely claiming that she had been gang raped that there were no signs of violence on her body.

The court case started at 11am but the judge presiding over the case, Michalis Papathanasiou, then declared a one-hour recess so that he could review the health report presented by forensic pathologist Sophoclis Sophocleous who examined the woman after the incident.

The defence also asked for a recess claiming they needed to consult the forensic expert before making any statements.

The first witness was Marios Christou, the police officer who was interrogating the girl on the day when she retracted the rape statement saying she lied about it.

 

MORE LATER

Staff Reporter

Related posts

Disy reshuffle on the cards

George Psyllides

Social workers announce 24-hour strike in protest over teen suicide report

Jonathan Shkurko

Kenyan billionaire says Cypriot citizenship complies with the law

Jonathan Shkurko

Cyprus, Greece and Egypt condemn Turkey-Libya deal

Staff Reporter

News podcast: Bone marrow registry to be expanded

Rosie Charalambous

Woman arrested over sale of non-existent passports

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign