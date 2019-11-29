November 29, 2019

Police appoint investigating officer to probe teen’s suicide

By Jonathan Shkurko00
Police chief, Kypros Michaelides

Assistant police chief Andreas Kousioumis was on Friday named as investigating officer by Police Chief Kypros Michaelides to immediately examine ombudswoman Maria Lottides’ findings into the suicide of 15-year-old Stylianos.

The teen was found dead by his father at the family farm in the Nicosia district on September 5.

Kousioumis will investigate possible omissions or wrongdoings by the police in the case that was known to government services since 2007.

Authorities consider the case to be particularly important and specific instructions have been given to this end for a rapid completion of the investigation.

According to a police statement, the ombudswoman’s findings were handed over to Michaelides on Thursday afternoon.

Lottides’ report said the police and the social welfare service failed to recognise the psychological violence the father exerted on Stylianos and the pattern of violent behaviour towards his mother.

Furthermore, the report also said there was not much involvement by the state mental health services, except at the initial stage. Their monitoring of Stylianos stopped around 2012 at his mother’s insistence.

The department’s officials could not continue monitoring him without parental consent or a court order which had to be requested by the social welfare services.

 

