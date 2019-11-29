November 29, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Population grew 1.4 per cent in 2018 in ageing Cyprus

By Jonathan Shkurko00

The population in Cyprus grew 1.4 per cent in 2018, with an estimated 875,900 inhabitants, compared to 864,200 at the end of 2017, the Statistical Service (Cystat) announced on Friday.

The report also showed a general ageing of the population. It showed 16.1 per cent of the population was below 15-years-old, the same as the proportion of people over 65, compared to 22.3 per cent and 11.3 respectively in 2000, an increase in the proportion of old people and a decrease in the proportion of children.

Immigration also registered a sharp increase with the number of long-term immigrants – Cypriots and foreigners arriving for settlement or for temporary employment for one year or more – reaching 23,442 in 2018, compared to 21,306 in 2017.

The number of deaths in the same period reached 5,768 in 2018, 6.6 deaths per 1,000 people.

Expectation of life at birth was estimated at 80.7 years for males and 84.6 years for females in 2018 compared to 80.0 years for males and 84.1 for females in 2017.

The total number of marriages in 2018 increased to 13,783 from 13,062 the year before.

Of 9,865 civil marriages celebrated in 2018 only 2,859 were for people living in Cyprus.

The total number of divorces in 2018 was 2,114, 2.43 per 1,000 people.

Infant mortality hit an all-time low in 2018 with 2.4 infant deaths per 1,000 live births.

Related posts

Police appoint investigating officer to probe teen’s suicide

Jonathan Shkurko

Teacher jailed for sexual abuse of student sees case overturned

George Psyllides

Akel says government turning buffer zone into a ‘hard border’

George Psyllides

Three remanded, 24 sought over sham weddings

Gina Agapiou

Akel, President continue spat over student exams strike

Annette Chrysostomou

Driver arrested, investigated for manslaughter after fatal crash

George Psyllides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign