Road Safety Week success

Command Master Driver, Warrant Officer 1 Craig McIntyre, has said this year’s Road Safety Week has proved a huge success in raising awareness about the numerous challenges facing road users.

Running from November 19-23, BRAKE – the UK road safety charity behind the annual event – chose the tagline of ‘Step Up for Safe Streets’ for this year’s campaign and according to the Master Driver, it was embraced throughout the Bases.

Speaking this week after reflecting on the incredible support shown by military personnel, police and the civilian community, WO1 McIntyre explained how important the campaign is.

He said: “Road Safety Week aims to raise awareness about the importance of road safety as a whole and this year we looked at various aspects of it to get our message out to everyone living and working within the community.”

And targeting everyone within the community was something the Master Driver placed great emphasis on.

He explained: “From a military perspective it would be easy just to focus on our military personnel but we have to remember that we have our families out here with us, using the roads, not just on camp but in the Republic of Cyprus and the SBAs too and that is an important point.

“Wherever you go in the world, people have different driving behaviours and we must ensure that people are made aware of that and given the right type of education to deal with it.”

To ensure that message reached a wider audience, the Master Driver said he worked very closely with the Sovereign Base Area Police and he revealed that was hugely valuable.

He continued: “The police’s education programme was very useful because they went into schools to talk about the dangers surrounding improper behaviour on our roads.

“Children need to be made aware of the dangers, even if they are not driving themselves. We all walk on pavements and come into contact with vehicles daily, so we all need to be made aware.”

One aspect of Road Safety Week that WO1 McIntyre continues to highlight is the issue of speeding and the importance of eradicating this life-threatening activity.

He continued: “I accept that we will never change the behaviour of all road users because it is well understood that speeding is dangerous and can lead to serious accidents and even death on the roads – but it still happens.

“The key for me as the Master Driver is to get the message out there and ensure that people are hearing what we are saying. Unfortunately, it sometimes takes something serious to happen before some people take any notice but we will continue in our efforts to get the message through.”