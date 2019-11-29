Teacher jailed for sexual abuse of student sees case overturned

The supreme court has set aside the conviction of a teacher in connection with sexual abuse of a minor finding that the judge trying the case was affected by testimony that was later withdrawn by the prosecution, it emerged on Friday.

The teacher was found guilty and sentenced to 12 months in jail but this was set aside on appeal on November 19.

The supreme court said: “we do not overlook the generally reduced possibility of a professional judge being influenced, compared with a jury, during the evaluation of evidence. However, considering the particular facts of the case in question, there is no doubt that the seed of doubt lingers as regards the objectively evaluated, irreproachable judgement of the judge, in relation to the assessment of the testimony and weighing the defendant’s credibility.”

The secondary education teacher was prosecuted in a district court for sexually abusing a child and indecent assault, offences committed in 2014.

The teacher had been accused by a 12-year-old female pupil of touching her breast during art class. Before that, the girl had gone to the teacher and asked him to help her draw the goddess Aphrodite.

The teacher told her she was very beautiful and asked to draw her portrait, which she refused despite his insistence.

Another girl saw the touching and after talking about it with the complainant for about a week, she called her mother and told her.

The teacher appealed the verdict, arguing that the prosecution had abused the process thus negatively affecting his right to a fair trial.

His appeal was based on the fact that initially he had faced 12 similar charges relating to four underage girls.

The girls had given their testimony to police and the videos were played in court. At some stage, however, just before the state rested its case, on June 19, 2018, prosecutors withdrew 10 of the 12 charges.

The prosecution told the court that one of the girls had moved abroad permanently and the two others did not wish to testify before the court “because of the long time since they had filed their complaint.”

As a result, the attorney-general suspended prosecution and the defendant was acquitted of the 10 charges.

The remaining two charges, as expected, were judged mainly based on the testimonies of the girl and the defendant, the supreme court said.

However, according to the decision, the court had heard extensive testimony in the form of recorded statements from minors, which also accused the defendant of sexual abuse.

It remained indisputable, the supreme court said, that the defendant was stigmatised through the particular footage as a “pervert” and “sex maniac” and an individual who committed similar offences against underage girls in the same place during the same time.

Also indisputable, is the fact that “these recordings were submitted as evidence and the allegations presented remained lingering since, under the circumstances already explained, the defence did not get the opportunity to counter them through cross examination.”