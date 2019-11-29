November 29, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Britain

UK police say a number of people injured in London Bridge incident

By Reuters News Service00
Police officers and emergency staff work at the site of an incident at London Bridge in London

British police said they had been called to a stabbing incident near London Bridge on Friday in which a number of people had been injured and a suspect detained.

“Police were called at 1:58 pm to a stabbing at premises near to London Bridge,” they said on Twitter.

“A man has been detained by police. We believe a number of people have been injured.”

London‘s ambulance service said it had declared it a major incident and they had sent several crews to the scene.

