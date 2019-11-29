November 29, 2019

Viennese Christmas Concert 2019

By Eleni Philippou

Viennese charm blends with the festive spirit will in Nicosia as a Vienna-inspired Christmas concert takes place. The Cyprus Association for children suffering from cancer and related diseases One Dream One Wish, in collaboration with the Austrian Embassy, is organising the concert on December 5 at the Presidential Palace. The concert is under the auspices of First Lady Andri Anastasiades.

Internationally known artists including the Soprano Chryso Makariou, who is based in Vienna, and the Austrian Tenor Martin Mairinger will present a festive programme accompanied by members of the famous Vienna Classic Orchestra who will come directly from Vienna for this concert.

The singers soprano Maria Poulli, Nefeli Antoniou and the choir of the Nicosia music school A Piacere under the artistic direction of Nikoletta Stylianou and Antigoni Fotiou, will also be presented in the concert, as part of the Promotion of Cypriot Young Lyric Singers and Talents.

The repertoire you can expect will include popular Christmas songs as well as the highlights of Viennese Opereta and Waltzes.

The established Viennese Christmas concert was first held in Nicosia in 2015 and has been organised since then every year with great success, once in Nicosia and once in Vienna, always supporting the work of One Dream One Wish. As such, the net proceeds of the event will be given to the association.

 

Viennese Christmas Concert 2019

Festive concert with international artists. December 5. Presidential Palace, Nicosia. 8pm. €15. Tel: 22-311277

 

