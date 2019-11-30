‘A Gift of Love’ appeal to help Paphos children’s home

A Paphos initiative that aims to make children’s lives better particularly at Christmas will this year focus its efforts on a children’s home in Paphos.

This year ‘A Gift of Love’ have made it their mission to ensure that the children living there will have the best Christmas possible.

The facility is state run, and although the authorities provide all of the basic needs for the children living there, a roof over their head, food and clothes and a team of dedicated staff, the initiative said ‘it’s simply not enough.’

“After three years of helping here anonymously, we have made it our mission to help to raise the standard of life for children at the home and so far so many wonderful people have responded,” said Dikla Smith from A Gift of Love.

Along with Paphos resident, Mikka Heaney, the two women have been integral to Gift of Love over the last few years.

“We intend to brighten up the home and improve their living conditions and also give them the tools that all children require to have the best chance academically, so that they will feel they have a home they want to return to each day after school and a bright future when they leave and enter the community as adults,” they said.

The children are aged 8 to 15, with no capable family members to look after them and in some cases no family at all.

The pair deeply admire the staff and all they do for the children in their care, but want to encourage the community to come together and embody the true spirit of Christmas.

Before this drive, the children had no duvets or thick blankets and very few pillows.

The property is a three-bedroom house and the women are hoping to raise 5,000 euros via a ‘go get funding’ page to purchase items on a list. Just over 900 euros has been raised so far.

Included on the list are a wide range of bedding items, furniture, a printer and rugs.

Some of these have already been bought by individuals and local companies and the response so far has been overwhelming, they said.

“There are nine children living here and they really deserve our help, it is a very sensitive situation. Any work carried out at the property by volunteers, such as painting the walls, will be done during selected mornings when the children are at school,” Smith told the Sunday Mail.

Volunteers will not meet the children face to face.

She added that only new items are being sourced, as until now, the children have only known second hand items and clothes

One kind supporter has already organised a number of presents for the children to find under a Christmas tree, she said.

“We have got them Christmas decorations and two new Christmas trees, but we still need lights to put on them,” she said.

Another company has donated paint and volunteers are required to carry out light painting duties next week, the dates and times will be announced on the Gift of Love Facebook page.

“Everything must be completed by December 18, when the children break up for the holidays.”

Yet another company has offered to tidy up the garden and make it a space for the children to enjoy.

“The response from the community has been overwhelming and in the unlikely event that there is an excess of funds, they will be used for after-school activities for the children and any of their other needs.”

Sweets and cakes may also be donated, which can be delivered by Gift of Love to the home to give the children some extra Christmas Day treats.

Due to the sensitivity of the situation, A Gift of Love has requested that only official posts from their Facebook page be shared, to ensure that the project is not compromised in any way.

A full list of necessary items can be found on their Facebook page.

Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/GiftOfLovePaphos/

Gift of Love 2019 Go Get Funding page:

https://gogetfunding.com/gift-of-love-2019/?fbclid=IwAR29xL84zHH2E0_gHw6V700PiaNQmHaFNF21UKNPK_wr7lX-80GIQh1-ego