November 30, 2019

Cyprus re-elected as member of the International Maritime Organisation

Cyprus has been re-elected as a member of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Council for the 2020-2021 biennium, during a vote at the 31st IMO General Assembly, in London.

In a written statement, the shipping ministry said Cyprus was among 20 candidates for re-election in category C and received 140 votes, ranking 4th.

A total of 165 countries voted on Friday. Cyprus was elected for the first time as a member of the IMO Council in 1987 and has been re-elected ever since in category C.

The 20 states elected in category C are those which have special interests in maritime transport or navigation and whose election to the council will ensure the representation of all major geographic areas of the world.

The ministry said that for the past 10 years, Cyprus has secured its re-election and top five ranking through intense efforts before and during the IMO general assembly.

The island’s candidacy was backed by over 80 per cent of the member states, it added.

Cyprus’ participation in the IMO Council is deemed particularly important, as it provides the opportunity to take part in the decision-making process that affects shipping, and enhances its image as a global maritime power, the ministry added.

At the same time, Cyprus’ re-election to the International Maritime Organisation, which is responsible for drawing global shipping policy and legislation, is very important since it would allow the island to continue to contribute actively in the drafting of International shipping policy, as well as to promote the interests of Cyprus Shipping globally, the ministry said.

