November 30, 2019

Cyprus Mail
What's On

Cyprus Youth Symphony Orchestra impresses Vienna

By Eleni Philippou00

The Cyprus Youth Symphony Orchestra left, once again, an impression on Viennese audiences last week when it travelled their for the 4th consecutive year to participate in the Cyprus Concert organised by the Cypriot Cultural Centre in Vienna.

The concert consisted of two parts: the first included works and arias by famous composers such as Verdi, Bizet, Donizetti, Puccini, Dvoràk and others, with excerpts from the National Music School, and the second part works by contemporary Cypriot and Greek composers arranged for orchestra.

The CyYSO ensemble was joined by the choir of the Larnaca Music Gymnasium with conductor Iakos Dimitriou and renowned soloists baritone Kyros Patsalides, tenor Iannis Christopoulos, soprano coloratura Vassiliki Karayanni, soprano coloratura Katerina Kouri, soprano Julie Karagouni, mezzo-soprano Elsa Giannoulidou and solo cello Christina Basili. The general direction was under the Conductor and Artistic Director of the Cyprus Youth Symphony Orchestra, Dr Yiorgos Kountouris.

The representative ensemble of the CyYSO received a warm ovation from the audience. This annual affair aims to promote and project the Cypriot Culture abroad.

 

