November 30, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Downtown Nicosia road to close on Sunday

By Gina Agapiou00

The Doros Loizou bridge near OXI roundabout in central Nicosia will be closed on Sunday due to works by the Electricity and Telecommunications Authorities, Nicosia Municipality announced on Friday.

EAC and CyTA will be transferring their networks which will result in the bridge closing between 7am and 4pm.

Drivers can enter the old city through Archbishop Makarios II bridge near Kolokasi parking.

The works are being carried out as part of the reconstruction of the outer peripheral arch of the moat.

