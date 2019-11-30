November 30, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Drink driver remanded over road death

By George Psyllides00
Officers at the scene of Thursday's crash

A 50-year-old Russian national was remanded in custody for six days on Saturday in connection with the death of 27-year-old Panayiotis Christophorou in a road crash on the motorway near Limassol.

Police said they were treating the case as manslaughter. The suspect did not object to his remand and he has so far remained silent.

Father of one Christophorou, was killed on Thursday near the exit to Moutayiaka after the 50-year-old Russian national’s SUV slammed into the rear of his vehicle, compressing it to about half its original size.

Police said they have witnesses who said the suspect was driving at breakneck speed. A breathalyser test afterwards showed that he almost five times over the legal limit of 22μg of alcohol.

Investigators will also examine the SUV’s so-called black box, which records information relating to crashes.

If he is eventually charged with manslaughter, it would be the second time the charge, which carries a maximum penalty of life in prison, is brought against someone involved in a fatal road crash.

