November 30, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Elderly woman killed in car crash

By Staff Reporter
An 82-year-old woman was killed on Friday night after the car she was in with her daughter crashed into a tree in the district of Limassol.

It was the second road death in around 24 hours.

Melpo Toumazou Pilavaki was a passenger in a car driven by her daughter on the Kyvides to Pahna road at around 9.45pm.

At some point the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree. Police said they were investigating the circumstances of the incident.

The two women were rushed to hospital where the 82-year-old was pronounced dead on arrival. Her daughter, 62, was admitted in serious condition.

“The conditions in which the accident happened will be fully investigated,” said Emilios Kafas, the head of the district’s traffic department. “All possibilities will be investigated, including the driver’s condition and other factors that may have contributed to his accident.”

Kafas appealed to drivers to obey the traffic rules.

“It is the only way to leave our home and return unharmed, both us and our fellow humans.”

Friday’s fatal crash followed one in which a 27-year-old was killed around 24 hours earlier.

Panayiotis Christophorou died after a vehicle driven by a 50-year-old slammed the rear of his car on the motorway near Moutayiaka.

The 50-year-old has been arrested and could be facing manslaughter charges after it emerged that he was drunk.

