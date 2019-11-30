November 30, 2019

Cyprus Mail
What's On

Nicosia is in a Christmas spirit

By Eleni Philippou00

The capital city is adopting a festive mood and a series of events by the Municipality appears to show that. The Christmas Village has already been set up in Eleftheria Square by the Nicosia Town Hall and will welcome children, families and anyone eager to feel that fuzzy feeling of the season until January 6.

An event to light up the Christmas tree will be held on December 7 with choirs singing, a fire show, orchestras, princes and princess roaming and lots of other surprises. For as long as the Christmas village is on, wooden stalls will offer sweet treats, hot beverages and food and next to them an entertainment ground is being set up.

A carousel, go-karts, a pool with little boats, flying elephants, bungee jumping trampolines and a funfair are a few of the activities. Of course, it’s no Christmas village if music isn’t a part of it. Choirs, orchestras and DJ parties will take place but also theatre performances and a chocolate weekend.

The Nicosia Municipality with its rich Christmas programme of 53 events and activities in the courtyard of the Town Hall hopes to give everyone the chance to feel the Christmas spirit. Admission to the Village and its events is free.

 

Christmas Village

Nicosia Municipality sets up a Christmas village with markets, a funfair, games and live performances. Until January 6. Elefetheria Square, Nicosia Town Hall courtyard, Nicosia

 

