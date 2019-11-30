November 30, 2019

Cyprus Mail
European football

Portugal, France and Germany drawn together, England face Croatia

By Leo Leonidou00
England manager Gareth Southgate, Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic and Czech Republic coach Jaroslav Silhavy on stage after being drawn in Group D of Euro 2020

Defending champions Portugal will be in the same Euro 2020 group as France and Germany while England meet Croatia in a repeat of last year’s World Cup semi-final following the draw on Saturday.

World champions France, Germany and Portugal will be joined in Group F, to be played in Munich and Budapest, by the winners of playoff A or D in by far the toughest of the six first-round pools.

Portugal were among the third seeded teams because of their relatively poor performance in the qualifiers.

England and Croatia, who play the first Group D match in London, will be joined by the Czech Republic and the eventual winners of playoff C.

The tournament will be played in 12 different European countries in a one-off format to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the European Championship.

