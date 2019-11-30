Two huge clashes dominate weekend in Cyprus

Two huge games are taking place in the Cyprus football championship this weekend as leaders Anorthosis take on fourth-placed AEK at the Arena stadium, while the two teams sandwiched in between them, arch-rivals Omonia and Apoel, meet on Monday evening.
Elsewhere Ethnikos Achnas entertain AEL and will be looking to put an end to their three-match losing streak while Pafos FC, still without a manager, take on bottom of the table Doxa Katokopias.
Two teams that are enjoying a purple patch, Apollon and Nea Salamina, meet at the Tsirion stadium meanwhile.
The second tenure of Temur Ketsbaia as head coach at Anorthosis raised expectations among their fans during the summer but even the most optimistic ones would not have expected such a brilliant start to the season.
Anorthosis are joint top with Omonia but with a game in hand and remain, along with Apoel, the only unbeaten teams so far in the league. However it is not just Anorthosis’ position that is impressive but also the way they have achieved this.
So far they are undoubtedly the most entertaining team, having averaged more than two goals a game while they also possess the second best defensive record.
Their spokesperson Savvas Pilakoutas spoke of the importance of the clash against AEK saying that “it is not only the three points of a victory, but a win will give us a psychological boost as at least two other challengers will drop further behind us.”
At AEK however, things are completely different. Coach Imanol Idiakez was not so downbeat though when speaking to the press. “I know the pressure is on the coach when results are not going our way, but we had a lot of injuries and as players start returning I am sure that we shall show our true worth,” he said.
Their president Andros Karapatakis also chipped in, saying that despite the recent poor run AEK will not make any hasty decisions -indirectly giving his coach a vote of confidence.
Friday: Olympiakos v Enosis (7pm)
Saturday: AEK v Anorthosis (6pm), Ethnikos v AEL (7pm)
Sunday: Pafos FC v Doxa Katokopias (5pm) Apollon v Nea Salamina (6pm)
Monday: Omonia v Apoel (7pm)