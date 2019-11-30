November 30, 2019

Unions oppose privatisation of waste management in Paphos

By Gina Agapiou

Trade unions have condemned Paphos municipality’s decision to assign waste management to a private company, arguing the town will suffer loss of income and incur extra costs.

SEK, PEO and Deok trade unions were responding to the decision voted through on November 21.

“We sent multiple letters to the municipality where we highlighted the various problems that plagued the waste management service,” the trade unions said in a joint statement on Friday. “Unfortunately, the municipality did not take the necessary measures to resolve them and this facilitated the privatisation of the service.”

The unions said other municipalities such as Ypsonas, Peyia and Paralimni had previously moved ahead with privatising waste management services but had been forced to amend their decision because they were not satisfied with the quality of the services.

“The municipality’s income from trash collection in 2017 was €4.8 million with the net income reaching €2 million, while in 2016 the total was €4.3 million with the net income was €1.5 million,” stated the unions.

“Residents will be the ones paying the cost. We will not save any extra money and we will be paying extra.”

The two offers presented last week to change the services of waste disposal were prepared by municipality officials and a private firm. Akel, Diko and Edek along with the municipal councilor of Allileggi submitted an alternative suggestion against privatising the sector.

Their suggestions were overruled and councilors voted in favour of privatisation.

 

