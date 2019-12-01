British Motor Show making a comeback

The British Motor Show is making a comeback in 2020, with an all-new venue and organising committee.

Based at Farnborough International in Hampshire, the new venue will play host to an event organised by Automotion Events – a new team with over 100 years of combined automotive experience, led by Andy Entwistle as Chief Executive, and including Paul Swift as the show’s technical director – he’s the man behind the Top Gear Live stunt show.

The show will mark the return of a national British Motor Show, which the organisers say “will include all the traditional elements, but also a number of new, live and interactive features that recognise the way in which consumer shows have evolved over the years”.

As well as a display of all the latest new cars, with manufacturers and dealers exhibiting their flagship models, it will also have halls dedicated to classic cars, motorsport and a huge hall dedicated to electric cars and alternatively fuelled vehicles.

There will also be a Motor Show Marketplace where visitors will be able to check out and buy the latest products available, from technology to clothing, cleaning products and more.

‘Dynamic’ live content will be delivered in the Imperial Cars Arena and on the celebrity-packed main stage, which will host interviews, quizzes and interactive sessions. The Technology Hall will also feature a new Tech Theatre, where suppliers and manufacturers will get the chance to display and talk about the very latest in car technology.

The new ‘Alternative Drive Experience” will be dedicated to electric, alternatively fuelled and hybrid vehicles and will give visitors the chance to experience first-hand what it’s like to drive an electric car – a first for many of the visitors to the show.

The organisers are expecting over 50,000 visitors through the doors between August 20th-23rd, dates which have been chosen to coincide with school holidays and make it as accessible as possible for all visitors.

“There will also be acres of external displays and attractions including a pop-up go-karting experience, drift experiences, an under-27 driving experience and a Wall of Death”, say the organisers, who promise that more exciting features are to be announced.

Farnborough International is probably better known for hosting the International Air Show; it was chosen as a partner due to its strategic location and the area’s reputation as a fast-moving technology hub for the UK.

Entwistle said: “This is a new breed of motor show with an historic name, that will deliver something completely new, unique and utterly unmissable.”