December 1, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Health

Communities make a difference slogan for World Aids Day

By Katy Turner
Red balloons are released ahead of World AIDS Day in Brazil

Under the slogan Communities Make the Difference, World Aids Day marked around the world on December 1 this year focuses on the importance of support networks, internationally, nationally and locally, Volunteer Commissioner Yiannis Yiannakis said on Sunday.

Communities help fight the disease in a variety of ways, he said, and includes educators, those living with Aids or with someone who does, counsellors, health officials and activists.

Once infected with HIV, it can take two to 15 years for someone to develop Aids.

According to the World Health Organisation in 2018, 37.9 million people were living with the HIV virus and 1.7 million people were infected with it. A total of 770,000 people died of causes linked to the virus.

The aim is to reduce the number of people who die from and get infected by the virus to 500,000 by 2020.

UNAids said that the “end of the Aids epidemic is no longer just a vision but can become reality by 2030”.

