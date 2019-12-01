December 1, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Drunk driver smashes car, attacks witness with bat

By Katy Turner00

Paphos police have arrested a 40-year-old man for drunk driving, causing a traffic accident and inflicting actual bodily harm.

According to the police, while at the traffic lights on Apostolos Pavlou avenue the Romanian slammed his car into reverse and hit the car behind him, driven by a British woman.

Her brother was in the car behind her and when he got out and asked the first driver what he was doing he was doing the Romanian reportedly hit him with a wooden bat.

Police arrived and concluded the 40-year-old was drunk and they took him in to help with enquiries.

The two Britons were taken to Paphos hospital where doctors said their injuries gave no cause for concern.

