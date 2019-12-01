December 1, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Hail and rain expected to hit Sunday afternoon

By Katy Turner00
After a sunny start, the weather is expected to change on Sunday afternoon with isolated rain showers and storms affecting all areas of the island.

Temperatures are set to rise to 22C inland, 23C on the coasts and 10C in the mountains.

Further rain and storms are expected overnight although they should clear by morning.

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will be fine with some cloud.

However the temperature is set to see a small drop to around the average for the time of year.

