December 1, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Have you seen this woman?

By Katy Turner00

A 29-year-old woman from Limassol has been reported as missing to the police from her home since Saturday lunchtime.

Maria Armik Akopian is described as 1.80m tall with short black hair and brown eyes.

At the time of her disappearance she was wearing black leggings and a red short sleeved Tshort.

Anyone who has seen her is asked to contact Limassol CID on 25 805057, their nearest police station or the citizen’s hotline on 1460

