Healthcare is not a luxury says new Health Commissioner

I know from personal experience how important it is to have a health system which works well, new European Commissioner Stella Kyriakidou said on Sunday, the first day in her new position.

“A health service is a right and not a luxury for every European citizen,” she said, adding that her new role will allow her to champion positions she has held her whole life.

“I am determined to succeed with the difficult aim of fighting cancer, to work towards the promotion of citizens’ welfare, combining animal and plant health with a holistic approach,” she said.

She added that she and her colleagues in the European Commission would work hard to make a difference and to provide Europeans with all that they expect in the field of health.

Speaking on World Aids Day, she said the 30,000 patients diagnosed each year show that the fight against Aids continues.

“As Health Commissioner, I will do all I can to overthrow that figure and work to improve the quality of life of those who live with Aids,” she concluded.

