December 1, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Britain

Johnson vows to strengthen prison sentences

By Reuters News Service00
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would toughen sentences for people convicted of violent crime and terrorism, such as the attacker who killed two people on Friday, if he wins a national election this month.

“We are going to bring in tougher sentences for serious sexual and violent offenders and for terrorists,” the Conservative leader told the BBC’s Andrew Marr on Sunday.

“I absolutely deplore the fact that this man was out on the street, I think it was absolutely repulsive and we are going to take action.”

