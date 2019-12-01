December 1, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police rule burning car and act of arson

By Katy Turner00

Arson was behind a fire in Polis Chrysochous, the police announced on Sunday.

On Friday afternoon police were called to the scene of a burning car in Pomos.

Members of the police and the fire brigade went to the scene and extinguished the fire.

Further investigations showed that the car had been reported stolen from Peyia.

The scene was examined on Saturday by police experts who ruled that the fire had started as the result of a malicious act by people trying to destroy evidence.

