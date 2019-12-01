December 1, 2019

President announces cabinet reshuffle

President Nicos Anastasiades announced a reshuffle of his cabinet on Sunday.

This will see current Interior Minister Constantinos Petrides take on the role of finance minister.

He will be replaced by current Disy MP Nicos Nouris.

Government Spokesman Prodromos Prodromou will become education minister while Ayia Napa mayor Yiannis Karousos will become minister of communications and works, replacing Vassiliki Anastasiadou.

Lawyer Kyriakos Kousios will become government spokesman and the position of deputy government spokesman will be taken on by current president of the Youth Board Panayiotis Sentonas.

Current education minister Costas Hambiaouris will be appointed as the Mountain Communities Development Commissioner and Klelia Vasiliou will become Environmental Commissioner.

He thanked current officials Anastasiadou, Hambiaouris, environmental commsioner Ioana Panayiotou and mountains commissioner Yiannakis Papadouris for the co-operation and creative work.

The new ministers and others will be sworn in on Tuesday and will take over their new duties on Wednesday.

