December 1, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Sandro to represent Cyprus at Eurovision 2020

By Katy Turner00

American-Greek German singer Sandro will represent Cyprus at Eurovision 2020 in Rotterdam. His song however has yet to be decided and a decision is expected to be made soon.

Speculators believe a song will be chosen along the lines of Canadian singer Shawn Mendes.

Born in Germany, Alessandro Rütten, who now performs under the stage name Sandro Nicolas has an American father and a Greek mother. He speaks German, English and Greek. He started playing the drums at four, moving on to the guitar and writing his own songs from the age of 15.

In 2015, he auditioned for German talent show Supertalent and after not getting very far said the format didn’t fit. In 2018 he got his break on The Voice of Germany.

Sandro is the fourth act to be confirmed for Eurovision 2020. He follows Hooverphonic (Belgium), Blas Cantó (Spain) and VICTORIA (Bulgaria).

