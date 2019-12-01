December 1, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Two women arrested with fake IDs

By Katy Turner00

Two women have been arrested in Paphos for illegally staying on the island, forgery and circulating forged documents.

According to the police, at 9.15 on Sunday morning members of the immigration police carried out a search at a hotel in Coral Bay and found two women from Georgia, 41 and 49, working as part of the cleaning staff.

Further investigations showed they were staying in Cyprus illegally and they were arrested.

The employer then told police when he hired them they said they were from Latvia and they showed him ID cards identifying them as such. They gave the ID cards to police and they are thought to be fake.

Under questioning, they told the police they bought the forged documents overseas, for €100 each.

 

Related posts

The women who led the way

Gina Agapiou

Yeroskipou makes dent in Paphos plan to plant 100,000 trees

Katy Turner

Georgiades says privatisations a regret, president lauds efforts

Katy Turner

Perdikis says Green is the colour of hope

Katy Turner

Soya or almond in your coffee, Ma’am?

Annette Chrysostomou

Hail and rain expected to hit Sunday afternoon

Katy Turner
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign