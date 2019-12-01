December 1, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Yeroskipou makes dent in Paphos plan to plant 100,000 trees

By Katy Turner00

Residents of Yeroskipou on Sunday morning planted 600 trees within municipal limits to help fight climate change.

The planting was held in co-operation with 100,000 trees in Paphos, the municipality and the research centre Akti.

The event started at the central Ayios Spyridonas church and included a tidy up of various areas within the town.

A different kind of planting ceremony will be held on Tuesday at Athienou primary school following an initiative by Cypriot singer Alexia Vasiliou and the Re-bE programme, which will see children green the environment of their school.

The trees will be provided by the forestry department through its programme I Plant for the Environment, which encourages children to appreciate nature by the planting of trees.

The event will be attended by Agriculture Minister Costas Kadis as well as Alexia.

 

